BUTTE, Mont. - On April 4, a man received a gunshot wound after reportedly getting in an argument on the 600 block of South Placer Street.

At 8:38 p.m. on April 4, Butte Emergency Dispatch received report of a man who had been shot.

Butte Police, Butte Fire Rescue and A-1 Ambulance responded to the area.

When they arrived, Sheriff Ed Lester says the victim, a 22-year-old male from Butte, had already been taken to St. James Healthcare by friends. Officers responded to the scene as well as the hospital.

It is reported the victim had a minor injury to his left forearm as a result of a gunshot. He was treated and released.

Investigation at the scene indicates that the victim, along with some witnesses were involved in an argument with a person or persons in a dark pickup, possibly a Ford. Words were exchanged and a shot was fired.

As the vehicle drove away, another shot was fired, striking the victim in the forearm, Sheriff Lester says. The suspect vehicle then left the area.

Authorities do not believe this is a random incident and there does not appear to be any danger to the public at this time.

An investigation is continuing.