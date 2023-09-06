DILLON, Mont. - The Jaycee Rodeo this past weekend helped raise funds for community causes.
Jaycee Rodeo
- Sebastian Keitel NonStop Local Reporter
Sebastian Keitel
NonStop Local Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
News For You
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Missoula and west central Powell Counties through 900 PM MDT... At 814 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Seeley Lake, or 28 miles northeast of Missoula, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 30 mph, pea size hail, and heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Seeley Lake. This includes Highway 83 between mile markers 10 and 24. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Angler kills grizzly bear in self-defense encounter
- Three people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
- Minnesota prison reaches resolution with inmates who refused to return to their cells in heat wave
- Search for missing person continues; People asked to stay away from Missouri River
- Sloppy hunters put hunting in Montana at risk, FWP shares proper practices
- Operations winding down in anticipation of fall in Glacier National Park
- Remains of Climber Found on Reynolds Mountain
- 16 Attorneys general, including Montana, alerting of SHEIN's business practices
- Governor Gianforte comments on mask mandates in 2023
- AG Austin Knudsen charged with 41 counts of professional misconduct
Images
Videos
© Copyright 2023 Nonstop Local - ABC FOX 2200 Stephens Avenue, Missoula, MT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.