BUTTE, Mont. - After the tragic shooting at a Nashville elementary school Monday, the Jeremy Bullock Memorial Trust shared a statement.
"The Jeremy Bullock Memorial Trust was devastated by the news of another school shooting. Our hearts and sympathies go out to the families and the community of Nashville. We recognize there is no single answer and it takes schools, families, law enforcement, youth, health professionals, and the entire community working together to create positive and safer learning environments for all students, educators and school staff.
Jeremy Bullock was the unintended victim of a school shooting on April 12, 1994 at Margaret Leary Elementary School in Butte. In memory of Jeremy, his family and friends established the Jeremy Bullock Memorial Trust to seek solutions, to support school safety with tools and strategies that promote a safe and positive climate and culture for ALL students. Through the work at the annual Jeremy Bullock Safe Schools Summit, all parties are encouraged to share best practices so everyone can continue to find ways to positively impact the school community. This all begins by creating the right culture of transparency, safety and awareness in our schools. 'We must lead with compassion and understanding and provide support to our students and teachers who have to deal with so many things.' says Robin and Bill Bullock, Jeremy’s parents. 'We are in shock and saddened by what we see. There is a long journey ahead for all those impacted by these tragedies - one we had hoped that no other family or community would need to endure - yet almost 30 years later these tragedies continue. Montanans have worked hard to improve the safety and health for students, and we need to continue by inviting all to be part of the solution.'
Additional information about the 4th Annual Jeremy Bullock Safe Schools Summit being held in Helena August 8th and 9th can be found at: https://jeremybullocksafeschools.com."
