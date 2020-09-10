POLARIS- Kristi Borge, a teacher of all grade levels and subjects in the one-room K-8 schoolhouse in Polaris has been named Montana’s 2021 Teacher of the Year.
Mrs. Borge has a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education and a Master of Education in Curriculum & Instruction both from Montana State University according to the Office of Public Instruction.
Mrs. Borge will represent Montana in the 2021 National Teacher of the Year Program.
“Congratulations to Mrs. Borge and the entire Polaris community! It is my honor to appoint Kristi to represent Montana in the National Teacher of the Year program,” Superintendent Arntzen said Thursday. “Kristi will serve as a teacher-leader in Montana and as a strong voice for our most rural students on the national stage. Her colleagues have consistently praised Kristi for her passion, creativity, and focus on individualized learning, especially through the COVID-19 outbreak.”
“It was my honor to nominate Kristi to become Montana’s 2021 Teacher of the Year. I have worked with Kristi for several years and have seen firsthand her ability to create an environment with a positive culture for learning in which all students are free to make choices, ask and find answers to their questions, and develop a love of learning,” Beaverhead County Superintendent of Schools Linda Marsh said Thursday. “During the school closures this spring due to COVID-19, she displayed great flexibility incorporating technology to ensure her students didn’t miss a beat. She even kept the year-end awards tradition alive virtually and provided summer school instruction to her students.”
Other finalists included Christina Cote-Reinhart from Gardiner, Jeffrey Stanek from St. Regis, and Karen Herrin from Deer Lodge.