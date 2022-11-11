BUTTE, Mont. - A store in Butte was robbed early Friday morning.
Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester says two men entered the Thriftway Store at the intersection of Harrison Ave. and Amherst St. in Butte around 4:26 am Friday.
The men were wearing masks and were dressed in dark hooded sweatshirts and were five feet, ten inches to six feet tall.
One man was armed with a black handgun and the two demanded money from a clerk, taking an undisclosed amount of money from the till.
They fled and were last seen driving south on Harrison Ave. in a dark colored sedan.
Nobody was injured in the incident.
An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sgt. Brian Sullivan at 406-497-1173.
