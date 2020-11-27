BUTTE - Investigators are seeking information Friday surrounding burglaries and an attempted burglary at marijuana dispensaries in Butte.
According to the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department's (BSBLED) Facebook post, they are investigating burglaries at Collective Elevation and Silver Bow Cannabis, and an attempted burglary at Herbaceous Dispensary.
BSBLED is offering a possible cash reward to those who come forward with information leading to arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is asked to call detective Josh Stearns at (406)497-1169. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (406)782-7336.
