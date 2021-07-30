ANACONDA, Mont. - A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a 16-year-old girl last seen on July 25.
Heaven Lee Grace Evans is a white female who is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair.
Heaven hasn’t been seen since July 25 and does not have her necessary medication, so there is a concern for her safety and well being according to the MEPA.
She was last seen wearing a tee shirt with maroon leggings and sandals and it is believed she has her dog, a small dark brown brindle pug/chihuahua mix and a blue collar with her.
Heaven may be in the company of Nicholas Cagle.
If you have any information on Heaven, you are asked to contact Anaconda / Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement at (406) 563-5241 or call 9-1-1.