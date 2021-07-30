Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. ANACONDA DEER LODGE COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT IS ISSUING A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR HEAVEN LEE GRACE EVANS. HEAVEN IS A 16-YEAR-OLD WHITE FEMALE, 5 FOOT 5 INCHES TALL, 160 POUNDS WITH BLUE EYES AND BROWN HAIR. SHE HASNT BEEN SEEN SINCE JULY 25TH AND DOESNT HAVE HER NECESSARY MEDICATION SO THERE IS CONCERN FOR HER SAFETY AND WELL BEING. HEAVEN WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A TEE SHIRT WITH MAROON LEGGINGS AND SANDALS. SHE IS BELIEVED HAVE HER DOG, A SMALL DARK BROWN BRINDLE PUG CHIHUAHUA MIX AND A BLUE COLLAR WITH HER. SHE MAY BE IN THE COMPANY OF NICHOLAS CAGLE. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON HEAVEN, CONTACT ANACONDA DEER LODGE COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT AT 4 0 6, 5 6 3, 5 2 4 1 OR CALL 9 1 1.