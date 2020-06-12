BUTTE - A man says he was shot at as he was trying rid customers out of a bar early Friday morning in Butte.
According to a release from Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department (BSBLED), officers responded to the report of a disturbance at 2051 Harrison Ave. at approximately 1 a.m.
According to the release from BSBLED, the victim says as he was emptying customers out of the bar, he heard a gunshot and saw a man Andrew Witham, 29, of Butte, pointing a gun in his direction. According to BSBLED, the victim says he feels like Witham shot at him intentionally.
The BSBLED says Witham took off in a white Buick.
At about 1:30 a.m., BSBLED says they received a call from a local in the Buxton area stating a man knocked on their door asking them to call the police.
When officers arrived, they arrested Witham and brought him to the Butte-Silver Bow Detention Center and towed his car to the impound lot. Witham is facing an attempted deliberate homicide charge.