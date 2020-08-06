BUTTE- Police are trying to identify a man who reportedly approached a 10-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy.
The Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department says a 10-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy reported they were approached by an unknown man in the 600 block of West Galena Street.
According to the department, the incident happened around 2:30 pm on Wednesday, August 5.
The girl indicated she saw the adult approach the boy and then stated she punched him and they rode away on their bikes.
The department says the man’s intentions are currently unknown at this time.
The man was described as benign tall, with dark hair, wearing a red shirt and black tennis shoes. He was in an older brown pick-up truck with horns either on the front grill or hood of the truck.
Anyone with knowledge of the incident is asked to call the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement department at 497-1120.