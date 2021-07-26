BUTTE, Mont. - The "Stuff the Bus" second annual event was held at Town Pump on the corner of Harrison and Elizabeth Warren Avenue Monday.
Stuff the Bus accepted donations of school supplies and backpacks for students in need.
The event also had silent auction items for community members to bid on and all the funds raised got donated to purchase more school supplies.
John Miller, the owner of Let Us Run, a pickup and delivery service, came up with the idea six years ago.
Miller explained since students are returning to in-person classes this year there is a greater demand for new school supplies.
"I have watched a grown man cry cause he lost his wife and didn't know what to do and it helped him with his two children are able to start school and it is also a relief for teachers a lot of teachers spend their money on earnings and school supplies for kids."
Let us Run will continue to collect backpacks and school supplies donations at their office located next to the Butte Hockey Association.
If your child needs a new backpack this upcoming school year, Let us Run is encouraging Butte parents to call Jim Miller directly at 406-491-1846 or message the Let us Run Facebook page.