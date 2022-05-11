WISDOM, Mont. - When you've got that hankering to read a good book, the best place to go is your local library. But what if you live in a town like Wisdom that doesn't have a library?
Just build your own.
There are small towns, and then there's Wisdom, Montana, population of 100.
Located in northwest Beaverhead County, Wisdom has one gas station, one market and one church. Main Street is a dirt road, and the town park could be mistaken for someone's backyard.
So, maybe it's no surprise that Wisdom doesn't have a public library. What it does have is one girl who loves to read.
"Since Wisdom doesn't have a public library, and I love reading books, I decided to get a Little Free Library started here," said Athena Diaz, the Wisdom native behind the town's new addition.
As a community project through the Red Ants Pants program, Diaz fundraised $700 to buy materials from the nonprofit organization Little Free Library. And once the library is assembled, it'll go up in the Wisdom town park after Diaz puts her own personal stamp on it by thanking those who donated money and books to make the project possible.
"I think the community's really excited about it, so I think at first it's going to turn out good, and I hope it keeps continuing," Diaz said.
When the library is finished in late May or early June, Wisdom residents will be free to take a book or leave a book as they please. And the selection is plentiful.
"I have all sorts of books, from little kid picture books to little kid chapter books, all the way to adult mystery novels," Diaz said. "So, it will have a wide range for everybody."
And once you have your book picked out, the town park already has the perfect shady spot where you can get to reading.
