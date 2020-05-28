BUTTE-Construction is well underway on the new Southwest Montana Veterans Home and a design was chosen last week for the new home's logo made by a Butte native and veteran.
Lyndsay Alt is a Marine Corps. Veteran and after graduating from Montana Tech, she says design become a hobby of hers.
When she heard about the contest, Alt says she wanted to give it a shot. She adds after some trial and error, it took her about a week to sketch out the design she wanted.
Her design incorporates the mountains of Southwest Montana, dog tags and hands reaching out to show veterans they're not alone and now it's the communities turn to serve them.
Alt says she thought it was great the public was able to participate in the contest. She adds, although she never thought she would win, she is happy a veteran from Southwest Montana was chosen.
Alt's design will be presented at the grand opening ceremony which is set for Veterans Day in November.
"I was like wow I want to be a part of this and at least submit something cause it's really close to home, I think it's amazing we finally have a Southwest Montana Veterans Home, we've needed it and we have an abundance of veterans here," said Alt.
Alt says a plaque with the design will be placed inside the community center when you first walk in and she hopes it helps veterans to feel welcome and at home at the new facility.