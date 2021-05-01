ANACONDA, Mont. - Lost Creek State Park is opening for the 2021 season on Monday, May 10.

At that time the gate, road and campground at Lost Creek State Park will open.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says snowpack is still covering portions of the park, but it will likely be clear by early May.

Flooding conditions during spring runoff may affect safety on the park road and park staff will monitor these conditions for public safety.

The park campground is offered on a first-come, first-served basis through October, and campers are asked to keep in mind that sites that can accommodate camping units more than 23 feet in total length are very limited.

Lost Creek State Park has one hand pump for potable water, and park visitors must pack out their own trash.

For more information about Lost Creek State Park, you can visit the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks website here, or call 406-287-3541.