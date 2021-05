TWIN BRIDGES, Mont. - Fishing access in the lower Ruby River has reopened due to recovering river flows.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said in a release Tuesday average daily river flows surpassed 20 cubic feet per second for seven days in a row as of Monday, May 24.

FWP closed fishing access in the lower Ruby River from confluence with the Beaverhead River to Duncan District Road crossing to protect fish that are vulnerable to death and diseases when river flows are low.