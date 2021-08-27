BUTTE, Mont. - A check was presented to the M&M Bar and Cafe Thursday night to help with rebuilding efforts.
On Facebook, 5518 designs said a check for $70,003.50 was presented to Selina for the rebuilding efforts.
“We know it will take much more to bring the M&M back, but with your generosity, we can continue taking steps toward that goal. Thank you to everyone far and wide who have supported the M&M with these purchases,” the post reads.
5518 designs have restocked their inventory, and 100% of the proceeds are going to help rebuild for neighbors and friends. You can see what’s for sale here.