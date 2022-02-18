M&M Bar to return to Butte for St. Patrick's Day in modified location

BUTTE, Mont. - For those still looking for a spot to enjoy St. Patrick's Day in the Mining City, it looks like you've got another option, and it's a pretty historic one.
As revealed Friday, Butte's world-famous M&M Bar, which tragically burned down last May, will resume operations right next door, in the building where OMG Mongolian Grill was once in business.
M&M owner Selina Pankovich bought the OMG building with plans to merge it with the original location, so the M&M can return to Butte bigger and better than ever once rebuilding is complete.
“For right now, we're gonna operate out of this building as it is,” Pankovich said. “Modify it a little bit to fit our needs, but we'll be doing the same garbage omelets and whatsit burgers and gravy fries and bloody marys and the whole shebang."
The goal is to open the M&M in the OMG building for one day only on St. Patrick's Day, just as a bar, no cooking yet.
Pankovich plans to open the M&M for day-to-day business a couple of months down the road.
That means if they pull it off, the M&M will continue its legacy of never missing a St. Patrick's Day since it opened in 1890.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.