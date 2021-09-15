M&M rebuilding process begins with demolition

BUTTE, Mont. -- It's certainly no secret to any Butte resident that the beloved M&M Bar and Cafe on Main Street tragically burned down in May. What has been a secret is when and how the bar would begin the rebuilding process--a secret until now.
Last Tuesday, the M&M finally began step one of rebuilding: demolition. The once-staple of Main Street is now surrounded by barricades, construction equipment and bracing, as workers clear the interior.
M&M owner Selina Pankovich says one of the main hurdles for beginning demolition was getting insurance in order, and that's just one of the first steps for the entire rebuilding process.
"It did take a little bit of work with the other insurance companies before we could finally get to this step," Pankovich said. "Unfortunately, that is the only step we've made."
But Pankovich is not so much concerned with rebuilding right now as she is with helping the M&M's next-door neighboors, the Party Palace and OMG! Mongolian Grill, re-open their doors in the near future.
"I'm not ready to talk about rebuilding yet; we're just not at that point," Pankovich said. "My main concern right now is getting the walls taken down to the point where the other two businesses can re-open theirs."
Pankovich says that tearing down the walls of the M&M should be one of the final steps necessary for the building's neighboring businesses to re-open. And if all goes according to plan, demolition could be completed as quickly as early October.