BUTTE, Mont. - This is St. Patrick’s Day is that much more special for the city of Butte as it’s the first time in two years the parade has returned.
The parade is back but the world is different and one beloved St. Patrick’s Day establishment was lost to a fire, The M&M might be gone but Butte wants it back.
In May of 2021, the street was full of firetrucks working to put out the historic M&M. Fast forward today the owner, Selena is having a fundraiser to pay for the rebuilding.
And she’s doing it at the OMG Grill, which is now her new storefront thanks to her neighbor Tom Cronnelly.
Cronnelly says the fire was probably the most devastating thing to happen to uptown in 130 years.
He says COVID-19 hit his business incredibly hard and he was ready to reopen for the first time, then the fire hit.
“It was like a relative passed away,” Cronnelly said, “with the M&M gone it’s been pretty quiet uptown.”
Cronnelly said COVID-19 has changed the way business looks in uptown Butte, the 200+ employees across the street over at Northwestern Energy now work from home, which has changed the daily makeup of the way businesses run in uptown.
He also points out with Gamers Café gone the corner sort of feels empty, making his restaurant that opens for lunch that much more of an uphill battle to generate income.
When the owner approached him about purchasing his restaurant said it seems like the best situation for everyone in uptown, it would allow her to reopen and expand and help maintain the foot traffic.
“We put a lot of money energy and emotional investment into this building,” Cronnelly said, “it has been tough (to leave his business,) but I think it’s the best solution, plus it’s the best thing for her and uptown Butte.”
Cronnelly says he’s sad to leave his business but he’s proud to contribute to the legacy it’s going to help create for the city of Butte.
