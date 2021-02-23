Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow. Brief heavy snow showers or snow bands are expected with snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&