BUTTE, Mont. - Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement reported that one man has been incarcerated at the Butte Detention Center after allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle.
At approximately 7:31 a.m. Tuesday, Butte Emergency Dispatch received a call of an incident that was occurring in the 3200 block of Quincy Street in Butte. An officer quickly responded to the scene.
A man had allegedly attempted to steal a vehicle and a fight ensued when the owners of the vehicle attempted to stop him from taking the car. During the event, the suspect, 26-year-old Dylan Harrison, pulled a .45 caliber handgun and fired the weapon at least three times, according to reports.
It is reported that a 66-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the hand. He has since been treated and released from a local medical facility.
During the scuffle, the injured man and his son were able to disarm Harrison and detain him until police arrived. Harrison was arrested on scene and has been incarcerated.
Harrison is charged with motor vehicle theft, assault with a weapon, robbery, attempted deliberate homicide and criminal contempt.
The incident remains under investigation.