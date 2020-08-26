BUTTE, Mont. - A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle at an intersection in Butte on Tuesday afternoon.
According to Sheriff Ed Lester, at 4:13 p.m. Tuesday first responders were called to a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian at the intersection of Front Street and Iowa Street in Butte.
Sheriff Lester says when officers arrived they reported CPR was in progress on a male pedestrian involved in the accident. The pedestrian, identified as a 65-year-old man from Butte, was transported to St. James Healthcare and later died as a result of his injuries.
Sheriff Lester says it appears that the driver of the pickup, identified as a 54-year-old woman from Butte, was traveling westbound on Front Street when the vehicle struck the pedestrian, who was trying to cross Front Street from north to south.
The crash remains under investigation. The name of the man is not being released, pending notification of family.