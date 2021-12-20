Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of up to three inches and icy conditions as temperatures dropped below freezing overnight after the snow has started accumulating. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 5 AM MST early this morning. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&