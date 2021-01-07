Man injured in officer involved shooting in Beaverhead County

DILLION - A man was reportedly shot by law enforcement officers in Beaverhead County Wednesday night.
A Facebook post press release indicates the Dillion Police Department (DPD) and Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office responded to the report of a disorderly male around 6:45 p.m.
According to DPD, the man, who had a gun on his waistband, approached law enforcement officers.
DPD wrote they ordered the man to put his hands up and not reach for the gun. However, police say the man did not obey orders and grabbed the gun, resulting in a shooting with officers.
No officers were injured; however, the suspect was injured and taken to the hospital.
A Dillion police officer has been put on administrative leave as standard policy.
The State of Montana Department of Criminal Investigation was called to investigate the incident.
Additional information will be released as it becomes available.