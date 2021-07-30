CAMERON, Mont. - A man was killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 287 Thursday around 12:03 p.m.
According to the fatality report from the Montana Highway Patrol, a vehicle was going north on US-287 when a second vehicle, going in the same direction, was trying to turn left onto Palisades Drive. Meanwhile, vehicle #1 was improperly passing at the intersection and hit vehicle #2 as it was turning.
The 66-year-old male driver of vehicle #2 died of injuries while in transport to the Eastern Idaho Ridge Medical Center.