UPDATE:
The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office says Cody Dodd had called the sheriff’s office to let them know he is okay.
BUTTE, Mont. - A 29-year-old man has been reported as missing.
The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office reports Cody Dodd was last seen in the Butte-Silver Bow area.
Dodd may be traveling with his wife and three kids.
If you see him, you are asked to please call your local law enforcement agency or the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office at 406-447-8235.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.