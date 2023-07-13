Man's mountain bike stolen after crash in Homestake Lake area

BUTTE, Mont. - A mountain bike was stolen in the area of Homestake Lake, the location where the owner crashed while riding it Saturday, July 8.
The Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department (BSBLED) said via Facebook the victim was riding his bike, crashed and was transported to the hospital.
When the victim returned to the crash site to retrieve his bike, it had been stolen, BSBLED said.
The bike is described as an IBIS MJO HD4 and is worth an estimated $8,000.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dan Sullivan at 406-497-1143.
