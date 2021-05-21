BUTTE, Mont. - Public meetings are being held for the Uptown Master Plan.

A master plan for the Uptown District in Butte has been developed by Butte-Silver Bow, the Uptown Masterplan Association, and the Butte Local Development Corporation.

“The master plan will create a vision with specific priorities and key actions to guide future growth and development and stimulate investment in Uptown,” a release from the City-County of Butte Silver-Bow reads.

More information on the Uptown Butte Master Plan can be found online here.

The public meeting for the Uptown Master Plan will be held on May 25 at 6:00 pm at the Butte Brewing Conference Room and on May 26 at 12:00 pm via Zoom.

If you are interested in the Zoom meeting on May 16, you are asked to register in advance here.