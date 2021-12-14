UPDATE: DEC. 14 AT 6:21 P.M.
MDT says Homestake Pass has reopened.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
The Montana Department of Transportation reports, as of 4:21 p.m., Homestake Pass on I-90 has been closed from milepost 226.7 to milepost 243.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Roadways will freeze up this evening as temperatures quickly fall after sunset. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Roadways will freeze up this evening as temperatures quickly fall after sunset. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
