DEER LODGE-Calling all volunteers in Powell County, the Deer Lodge Medical Center is looking for volunteers to help build a new community playground, next week.
The playground will be located in between the Deer Lodge Medical Center and McDonald's on Hallenback Lane, which is located directly off of Interstate 90.
The community playground has been a dream over a year in the making for staff at the medical center. Construction crews have been busy the past few weeks prepping the site, doing dirt work and digging holes for the community build next week.
Chief Administrative Officer Andrew Dreesen says they teamed up with Play by Design, a company out of New York to get the design complete and order the materials for the build.
The new playground will be one of a kind in Deer Lodge with a rock wall, a zip line and it will be handicap accessible.
The hospital is leading the project but they say it wouldn't have been possible without local businesses and donors helping to fund the playground. "This is going to be a really special project, it's kind of unique to the area with the community building the playground and I think it will be a great thing for the kids in our area," said Dreesen.
Quality Director for the Deer Lodge Medical Center Kyle Kohn says the build will kick off on Monday and they hope to have all the structures built within a week, with the help of the community.
Once the structures are built he says a few more finishing touches will be put into place and they hope to have a grand opening in early July.
"I think it speaks highly of what we have in our community being able to come together and produce something that is going to have a great benefit to a wide variety of people," said Kohn.
Volunteers are still needed for the build next week. There is a sign up sheet with three shift options on the Deer Lodge Medical Center's website and all are encouraged to sign up.