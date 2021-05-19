Update, May 20 at 7:41 pm:

The Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for 32-year-old Jamie Ann Spurzem has expired, however, she has not been located.

If you have any information, you are asked to please contact Butte/Silver Bow LEA at (406) 497-1120.

Previous coverage:

BUTTE, Mont. - A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been requested for 32-year-old Jamie Ann Spurzem by the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Agency.

Jamie is a white woman who is 5 foot 1, weighs 145 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

According to the MEPA, Jamie is experiencing a mental health crisis and has left her home.

It is currently unknown where she might be heading at there is concern for her welfare.

If you have any information on Jamie’s location, you are asked to please call the Butte-Silver Bow LEA at 406 497-1120 or call 911.