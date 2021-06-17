RAVALLI COUNTY, Mont. - A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for 16-year-old Kendra Arlene Rose Roberts.

According to the MEPA, Kendra is a white female, who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds with green eyes and black hair.

Kendra was last seen in Darby on Monday, June 14th around noon.

Kendra ran away on foot but might possibly be with a friend in a black lifted GMC truck and may be headed to Missoula.

She was last seen wearing a sweatshirt and black Nike sweatpants.

There is concern for Kendra’s safety and well-being.

If you have any information on Kendra Roberts, you are asked to call the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 363-3033 or call 9-1-1.