LAVINA, Mont. - An investigation is underway in a fatal crash that happened sometime before 8:42 a.m. on MT 3 on Thursday.
While southbound on MT 3, Montana Highway Patrol reports the 29-year-old driver from Billings allowed the truck to move to the right edge of the roadway where it hit the guardrail, overturned and fell into a gulley.
MHP says the driver was able to exit the truck, a Dodge Ram 1500, but then laid down and died.
The man was not wearing a seatbelt.
An investigation is still underway. The investigating MHP trooper is asking that anyone with information on the driver or the truck to get in contact with MHP.