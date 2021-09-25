Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * Affected area: Fire Zone 111 (East Beaverhead). * Impacts: The combination of gusty winds and low humidity may result in critical fire weather conditions. * Winds: Southwest to west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 25 to 35 mph. * Minimum humidities: 10-15 percent. &&

