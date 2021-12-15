"Mining City Christmas" helps less fortunate during holiday season

BUTTE, Mont. - COVID-19 isn't going anyway time soon, and as a by-product, homelessness has been a problem all across the country, especially in the Mining City. And that means this year's Mining City Christmas program is especially important.
For 30 years, Action Inc. has been spreading Christmas cheer to needy families with their yearly Mining City Christmas and Holiday Giving Program.
In partnering with Toys for Tots, the Butte Emergency Food Bank, and a number of other organizations, the local relief agency helps to provide families in need with food and gifts during the holiday season.
And with COVID still lingering and over 100 inhabitants of Silver Bow County listed as without a home, the need for giving is higher than usual. But the community has been there to help every step of the way.
"I can tell you that over 1,400 individuals were served last year," said Connie Daniels, the chief of operations at Action Inc. "[This year,] we're on the mark for that, if not more."
This year's Mining City Christmas is also for Action Inc., as it's the first in years without Becky Sprunger, a key contributor who helped transform the program into what it is today. Sadly, she died of cancer in October. But this year's Mining City Christmas is dedicated to her memory.
The Mining City Christmas and Holiday Giving Program will run through the end of the year, up to Dec. 31. Anyone looking to make a donation can do so at the Action Inc. website or at Action Inc.'s location in Uptown Butte at 25 W Silver Street.