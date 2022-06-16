Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Montana, Butte/Blackfoot Region. In Idaho, Eastern Lemhi County. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&