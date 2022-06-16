PHILIPSBURG, Mont. - A Minnesota man drowned after a raft capsized on Rock Creek near Philipsburg.
Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson reports dispatch received the report of a capsized raft at 1:47 pm Thursday.
A 72-year-old man from Minnesota was wearing a life jacket but was thrown from the raft and drowned at the scene, despite bystanders' efforts to rescue him.
An investigation is ongoing.
Sheriff Dunkerson is warning people that water on the Rock Creek is exceptionally high, and anyone floating is encouraged to wear life jackets and use extreme caution.
