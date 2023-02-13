UPDATE: 12:19 P.M.
The Lewis and Clark Sheriff's Office has safely located Kimberly Chiefstick, according to the Montana Department of Justice.
The Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled.
UPDATE: 7:12 A.M.
The following is an updated Missing Endangered Person Advisory from the Montana Department of Justice:
Update for the Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 6 year old Kimberly Chiefstick. Law Enforcement has reason to believe that Kimberly may now be with her non-custodial parent, Anabel Friedrich, in the Lolo area. Anabel is a white 22 year old female with green eyes and brown hair. She is 5 feet tall and approximately 170 lbs. She is known to drive a 2016 grey Jeep Patriot with Montana temporary license plate AAMI2828. If you have any information on Kimberly or Anabel, please contact Anaconda Deer Lodge Law Enforcement at 406-563-5241 or dial 911.
ANACONDA, Mont. - A search is underway for a missing 6-year-old, Kimberly Chiefstick, who was reportedly abducted by her grandma 5 p.m. Sunday.
Kimberly and her grandma Dimathy Robertson are potentially traveling to Helena, and are believed to be in an older, grey Toyota Forerunner, with an unknown license plate, according to the Missing Endangered Person Advisory from the Montana Department of Justice.
Kimberly is described as Native American, 3-foot-5 inches, 45 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.
Robertson, 65, is described as 5-foot-2, 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
The MEPA said there is concern for Kimberly's safety because she does not have her needed medication with her.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Anaconda-Deer Lodge Law Enforcement Agency at 406 563-5241.
