Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 PM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 along the Interstate 90, Highway 200, and Highway 12 corridors and 2 to 5 inches at Georgetown Lake. Wet and slushy surfaces are anticipated to freeze up by Tuesday morning. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...From 5 PM Monday to 2 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Rapidly changing travel conditions expected Monday afternoon through Monday evening. Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&