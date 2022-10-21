Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. The Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Zella Dennis has been canceled. Zella has been located. The Butte Silver Bow Law Enforcement Agency thanks you for your assistance.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations above 6000 feet of 5 to 12 inches possible. Valley snow accumulations, including Butte, and Anaconda of 2 to 5 inches are possible mainly Saturday night through Sunday. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...From late Friday night through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&