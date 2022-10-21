UPDATE: OCT. 21 AT 8:15 A.M.
According to the Montana Department of Justice, Zella Dennis has been located.
The Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been cancelled.
BUTTE, Mont. - A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a 61-year-old woman who is without her medication.
Zella Dennis is a white woman who is described as being five feet, eight inches tall, weighs 208 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.
Zella was last seen wearing blue jeans and a light blue V-neck t-shirt and she was last seen on Oct. 19 at 11:18 am.
There is no known direction of travel, however, Zella has family in Bozeman and Idaho.
According to the advisory, she is an insulin dependent diabetic without her medication and there is concern for her physical well-being.
Zella is traveling in a 2005 Subaru Outback with a small dent in the hood with Montana license plate 168839A.
If you have any information on Zella, you are asked to please contact Butte Silver Bow LEA at 406-497-1120 or dial 911.
