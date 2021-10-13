DILLON, Mont. - The Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office reported Wednesday a man from Dillion who went missing last week has returned home, but another man is still missing.
Jason Morris, 46, and Derek Gore, 29, both went missing last week.
BCSO said on Facebook they received a call Tuesday afternoon from a man in St. George, Utah who said he saw two men riding motorcycles with Montana license plates, and he said he was 100-percent certain the two men matched the descriptions of Morris and Gore.
The man said he recognized Gore's motorcycle in particular.
Morris returned to his home south of Dillion early Wednesday morning and his missing person alert has been called off, BCSO said; however, Gore is still missing.
Morris confirmed to BCSO he and Gore left together.
Gore is described as 6-feet tall, weighing 170-pounds. His motorcycle is described as a black and orange 2014 KTM Enduro. Neither his direction nor destination have been determined.
Anyone with information on Gore's whereabouts is asked to call BCSO at (406)683-3700.