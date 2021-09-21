Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR PENNY BRIDGEMAN HAS EXPIRED. SHE HAS NOT BEEN LOCATED. PENNY IS A 58 YEAR OLD WHITE FEMALE THAT HAS BEEN MISSING SINCE AUGUST 24TH 2021. PENNY SUFFERS FROM AN INTELLECTUAL DISABILITY THAT HAS HER FUNCTIONING AT A RATE SIMILAR TO A 12-YEAR-OLD. HER CELL PHONE PINGED ON 9/21 IN BUTTE AROUND 11:30 A.M. BUT ATTEMPTS TO LOCATE HER HAVE NOT BEEN SUCCESSFUL. THERE IS NO KNOWN DIRECTION OF TRAVEL OR DESCRIPTION OF WHAT SHE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING. PENNY IS 4 FEET 11 INCHES TALL, 115 POUNDS, SHE HAS BROWN EYES AND BROWN HAIR. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON PENNY, PLEASE CONTACT MISSOULA PD AT 406-552-6300 OR DIAL 911.