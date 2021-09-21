UPDATE: SEPT. 22 AT 12:56 P.M.
The Missing Endangered Person Advisory has expired for Penny Bridgeman, 58, and she has not been located, the Montana Department of Justice said.
Anyone with information on Bridgeman is asked to call MPD at 406-552-6300 or call 9-1-1.
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Police Department is searching for a woman who has been missing since Aug. 24.
According to the Missing Endangered Person Advisory from the Montana Department of Justice, Penny Elizabeth Bridgeman, 58, has an intellectual disability that gives her a similar level of functioning as a 12-year-old.
MT DOJ said her phone pinged her in Butte as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, but efforts to locate her have failed.
Bridgeman is described as a white woman, stands 4-feet, 11-inches tall; weighs 115-pounds; has brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information on Bridgeman is asked to call MPD at 406-552-6300 or call 9-1-1.