News release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks
THREE FORKS – Missouri Headwaters State Park will host a free program featuring Montana musician Rob Quist on Saturday, June 10, at 7 p.m.
The program will be behind the park office. There is no cost to Montana residents. An $8 entrance fee applies at Montana state parks for all nonresident vehicles.
Visitors are encouraged to bring their own chair and bug spray. S’mores will be served afterward.
About the speaker
Quist is an award-winning singer, songwriter and published poet. He has toured national and internationally for more than five decades, releasing 16 albums of mostly original music. He was the lead vocalist and principal songwriter for the Mission Mountain Wood Band, the Montana Band, and later formed his own band, Rob Quist & Great Northern.
Missouri Headwaters State Park is about 5 miles north of Three Forks on Trident Road. For more information about the park, please visit fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/missouri-headwaters or call 406-285-3610.
