HALL, Mont. - A trailer-home fire left a child dead and another person with life threatening injuries near Hall early Thursday morning.
According to a release from the Granite County Sheriff's Office, fire crews responded to a trailer-home fire around 1:16 a.m.
GCSO wrote the child died on arrival of emergency responders and three occupants were able to make it out. One of them was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries and the other two were taken by ambulance.
The child was brought to the Montana State Crime Lab and they will not be identified as of right now.
GCSO and the State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating the cause of the fire.