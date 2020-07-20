HELENA - The Montana Historical Society is holding their forty-seventh state history conference virtually over a two-month span between August and October 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.
The MHS's 20/20 Vision: Looking Clearly at the Past in-person conference is rescheduled to take place at Copper King Center in Butte Sept. 23-25, 2021. The conference includes presentations on topics such as the smallpox pandemic in the late Eighteenth Century to a "behind-the-scenes tour" of their selection, according to MHS.
“Butte is just too unique of a place to capture virtually,” MHS director Bruce Whittenberg noted in the release. “So, we will wait until we can gather in person to present the lineup we had originally planned for the Mining City this fall. Hopefully, all our speakers will still be able to join us, and we will attract more attendees than ever next year.”
The virtual conference is free with funding from the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation.
MHS says they will share links of recorded programs and Zoom links to view live sessions on their website. MHS says to view their website for details when they will post the links.
The following is the schedule for the 2020 conference listed in MHS's release:
- Thursday, Sept. 3 at 6:30 p.m. “Good Beer Here: An Interactive Exhibit Tour” followed by “Montana History Pub Trivia Contest” at 8 p.m.
- Thursday, Sept. 10 at 4 p.m. “Making Your Mark: 145 Years of Recording Montana Brands” followed by “Picturing Political Power: Images in the Women’s Suffrage Movement” at 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 12 at 1:30 p.m. “A Wild Land Ethic: The History of Wilderness in Montana”
- Thursday, Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m. “Shakespeare in Montana”
- Thursday, Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m. “The Great Smallpox Pandemic of 177901784”
- Saturday, Sept. 26 at 10:30 a.m. “Appropriate, Curious and Rare: Treasures from the Collection”
- Tuesday, Oct. 13 and 20 at 1 p.m. “Collections Care: When Disaster Strikes, Plan to Strike Back”
The following is the educators' workshop schedule listed in MHS's release:
- Friday, Aug. 7 4 at p.m.: “Native Knowledge 360 Degrees and Montana Essential Understandings: More Complete Narratives About Native Americans” with Colleen Call Smith of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian
- Friday, Aug. 14 at 4 p.m.: “Historical Thinking and Civic Education” with Sam Wineburg of Stanford University