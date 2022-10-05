Montana celebrates residents reaching 100 years of age

BUTTE, Mont. - Smiles, laughter and wondrous stories of Montana yore were all present at the Copper King Convention Center in Butte, as Montana's centenarians were celebrated for reaching 100 years of age.
Tuesday, 32 of Montana's residents were recognized for hitting triple digits as part of the governor's "Rock Your Age" conference on aging.
Between the jokes and smiles, these centenarians revealed fascinating glimpses of what life in the Treasure State was like nearly a century ago--a time when the nation went through hardships like World War II and the Great Depression.
"It was a really, really hard time," said 100-year-old Helen Meyer of Anaconda. "People were poor, but we lived on the farm, so we did better than the average."
But the little joys of simple Montana life were just as important.
"My mother was a great cook," Meyer said. "She could make the best cake. It was a depression cake... I'm sorry I don't have the recipe."
In addition to hearing about stories of horse-and-buggy rides into town and life on the family farm, centenarians provided their secrets to longevity.
Meyer's tips are to exercise and never skip a meal, even if you're not hungry. It seems like her strategies worked, as though she may have been born a long time ago (June 14, 1922, to be exact), she still feels young art heart.
"I don't feel old... I feel like dancing," Meyer said with a smile and a laugh.
The centenarian celebration takes place annually, so if you know someone who's due to hit the century mark in 2023, you can get in contact with Montana DPHHS about next year's event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.