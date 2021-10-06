DEER LODGE, Mont. - Montana Department of Corrections Director Brian Gootkin reported Wednesday that two inmates at the Montana State Prison died by suicide in separate incidents.
The incidents took place over a two-week period in September according to Gootkin.
Correctional officers found inmate Edward A. Bailey, 40, unresponsive in his cell on Sept. 20.
On Sept. 28, Jeremy B. Cramer, 47, was found unresponsive in his cell.
Both inmates were pronounced deceased by the prison physician.
“Suicides are always difficult for everyone involved, and the department extends its condolences to the families of these individuals,” Gootkin said.
Behavioral health support is provided by the Department of Corrections to inmates, with a full-time, dedicated behavioral health team on-site at the Montana State Prison a release from the Montana State Prison says.