BUTTE, Mont. - Right now, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is working with the City-County of Butte-Silver Bow to scope out a community interest in a public shooting range administered by FWP.
An online survey has been created as a first step in gathering input on public interest and any potential benefits, concerns, locations and needed amenities FWP said.
Funds for the range would come from the Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Act, also known as the Pittman-Robertson Act, which allocates revenue from federal excise taxes on the sale of firearms and ammunition to state wildlife management agencies, including FWP.
State agencies can then use the funding for a variety of projects related to wildlife, conservation efforts, and shooting range development and operations.
If you are interested in the survey, you can find it here.
In a release, FWP said it is aware of needs for shooting range facilities in other communities throughout the state and is exploring opportunities to meet those needs, where possible as well.
