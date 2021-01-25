UPDATE: 12:07 p.m.
HALL, Mont. - The Montana Highway Patrol provided us with more details surrounding Saturday's fatal crash near Hall.
The the crash happened on Farm to Market Road West at mile-marker 2.1.
MHP told Montana Right Now the vehicle was speeding westbound, missed the turn, crashed through a fence, hit an embankment and went airborne. MHP continued the vehicle flipped over, landed upside down and caught on fire.
The driver was reportedly dead on arrival.
MHP said the road conditions were clear and dry.
It is uncertain at this time the driver's identity or gender and whether they were wearing a seatbelt.
HALL, Mont. - The Granite County Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal crash west of Hall Saturday morning.
According to a a release from GCSO, the single passenger of the vehicle was sent to the the crime lab in Missoula.
GCSO and Montana Highway Patrol are investigating the crash -- speed is considered a factor, according to GCSO.
Once the person's relatives are informed of the death, GCSO will release their identity sometime later on.