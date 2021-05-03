MONTANA - The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating two fatal single-vehicle crashes that happened Sunday, May 2.

One of the crashes involved an ATV near Whitehall, Montana on Lower Whitetail Road at the Delmoe Lake Road intersection at 6:45 p.m.

According to MHP, the driver was going northbound and did not successfully make a right-hand turn. The driver reportedly overcorrected and the ATV rolled over. The driver, a 58-year-old man from Bozeman, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to MHP.

Speed is considered a factor.

The second fatal crash happened near Thompson Falls, Montana on Highway 471 at mile-marker 1.5 at 7 p.m.

MHP reported a Dodge pickup was heading northbound and turning on a left-hand curve when it went off the road on the right-hand side. The vehicle reportedly crashed in to a delineator post and went down a steep embankment hitting a power pole support wire. According to MHP, the vehicle went farther down the embankment, turned over, hit multiple trees and stopped on its wheels.

The driver was identified as a 71-year-old man from Thompson Falls and he was pronounced dead on arrival, according to MHP. MHP added the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

Road conditions were dry, and drugs and alcohol are considered factors.