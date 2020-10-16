DEER LODGE, Mont. - The Montana Department of Corrections (DOC) has confirmed inmates and staff at the Montana State Prison have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a press release eight inmates and 23 staff were confirmed positive after testing was conducted last week.
“We hoped we would be fortunate enough to avoid any inmate cases by implementing stringent precautions to protect against COVID-19 at all our secure facilities in the early stages of this pandemic,” DOC Director Reginald D. Michael said Thursday via press release. “However, we also prepared for this possibility. We have educated our workforce and inmate population to make sound choices related to the virus to help prevent spread within the facility, and we have knowledgeable health care staff to provide the best medical services possible to the people in our care.”
The department's Clinical Services staff is working with the state health department and local health departments to properly quarantine and isolate infected inmates and conduct contract tracing within the prison.
According to the release from the DOC, other health and safety measures remain in place, including:
- Education of staff and inmates about how to recognize the symptoms of COVID-19, and how to prevent the spread of the virus though good personal hygiene, social distancing, use of personal protective equipment.
- Increased cleaning and disinfection efforts.
- Provision of personal protective equipment (PPE) for inmates and staff members to wear — mask use is mandatory for DOC employees inside secure facilities. The DOC’s Montana Correctional Enterprises produces an assortment of PPE including cloth face masks, medical masks, face shields, N95 masks, shoe covers and more.
- Daily screening and temperature checks of staff members as they arrive at work.
- Suspended in-person visitation.
- Sentinel testing for COVID-19.
The DOC provides weekly COVID-19 testing.
“We know this is a difficult time for inmates in our facilities, along with their family and friends,” Connie Winner, administrator of the DOC’s Clinical Services Division, said in a press release. “We want to assure everyone that the medical needs of our offender population will be met with professionalism and compassion.”
There are about 1,500 felony offenders and 700 staff at the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge. Additional information can be found online: https://cor.mt.gov/COVID-19