Montana state prison program connecting incarcerated fathers with children through virtual visits

A Montana state prison program is helping incarcerated fathers build relationships with their children through virtual visits.
"Connect Adults and Minors Through Positive Parenting," or CAMPP, started in 2019 after the prison got a $673,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP). The funds will be used to expand an existing program — Nurturing Parenting Program.
CAMPP will provide evidence-based services to build parenting skills, and reconnect and support families as they work to strengthen relationships in cases where a parent-child relationship is appropriate.
"Its been a long journey and I think its probably been long for my kids too, growing up without a dad," Jesse Harrison a CAMPP program participant said.
Harrison said he has five children between the ages of seven and 15, and he's made some mistakes in his life.
"Being away from your kids is tough, and being in prison is tough and when you put them both together it makes it a tough situation enough worse."
He's been incarcerated at MSP for some time, and the pandemic forced the facility to stop in-person visits, putting a strain on the family relationship.
"When the coronavirus hit, it brought us away from each other, but now with this program, its brought us back together," he said.
Marisa Britton-Bostwick the director of education said research shows creating solid family connections helps reduce the changes that inmates will slip back into criminal behaviors once released from prison.
"A lot of our incarcerated were foster children at one point, so we're really trying to break the cycle of incarceration," Britton-Bostwick said. "We just really want to make sure these children aren't forgotten."
The program starts it virtual CAMPP this week, where incarcerated dads like Harrison can do virtual activities with his kids, like planting seeds or coloring together. Families of participating families were mailed curriculum boxes including the materials for the virtual activities.
"She had her little CAMPP Montana shirt and wife was telling me last night that she didn't want to take her shirt off because dad still had the shirt on. That's memories that will never go away," Jeraime Carr an incarcerated father participating in CAMPP said.
"To see those children just light up and to see their dads on camera, and to see dads light up. These children deserve to have their fathers in their lives," Terryl Gochanour the CAMPP Montana grant program coordinator said.
Harrison is getting out of prison soon, and being able to build stronger relationships with his kids before he gets out, makes him what to stay on the right path.
"Tt keeps me looking forward and thinking about tomorrow. And keeps me from doing things I shouldn't do. I wouldn't want to sacrifice my kids over something that I shouldn't do," Harrison said.
When MSP starts allowing in-person visits, then CAMPP will move to in-person, counselor-led, three-day, family camp experience to be hosted on the Montana Correctional Enterprises ranch near Montana State Prison.