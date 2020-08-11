Montana state prison program connecting incarcerated fathers with children through virtual visits

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY... THE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT. * AFFECTED AREA: FIRE ZONE 110 (DEERLODGE/WEST BEAVERHEAD). FIRE ZONE 111 (EAST BEAVERHEAD). * IMPACTS: GUSTY WESTERLY AND SOUTHWESTERLY WINDS FROM A DRY COLD FRONT WITH VERY LOW HUMIDITY. * WINDS: TUESDAY: WEST AND SOUTHWEST 10-15 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 25 MPH. TUESDAY NIGHT: LOWER VALLEYS WILL DECOUPLE, BUT MID-SLOPES AND RIDGETOPS WILL REMAIN UNSTABLE AND DRY WITH WESTERLY WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WEDNESDAY: WEST AND SOUTHWEST 15-20 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 35 MPH. * MINIMUM HUMIDITIES: 10-20 PERCENT. * THUNDERSTORMS: SLIGHT CHANCE FOR DRY LIGHTNING AND ERRATIC, GUSTY WINDS, ESPECIALLY IN THE MADISON DISTRICT ON WEDNESDAY. &&