BUTTE, Mont. - With Thanksgiving just over a week away, food pantries like the Butte Emergency Food Bank and the one at Montana Tech University are making a final push for donations. And they're also having a bit of fun with it.
All sorts of clubs and teams at Montana Tech have been encouraged to participate in the first annual "Food Wars," a competition to see who can donate the most food.
Over 20 different groups on campus will be spending the week of Monday, Nov. 15 to Friday, Nov. 19 collecting as much donatable food as they can.
All donations will first go toward filling up Montana Tech's on-campus food pantry, then the remaining contributions will be sent to the Butte Emergency Food Bank in time for Thanksgiving.
Organizer Baylie Phillips hopes "Food Wars" will have enough staying power to become a yearly campus staple.
"First time ever, and we're hoping that if this goes well, we can continue doing it every year and make it bigger and top our donations every year," Phillips said.
With this being the first year of "Food Wars," Phillips didn't know what number goal to set for collections, so she settled on 500. That might have been an under-estimation; Phillips says they've already collected 500 items through the first two days alone.
"It has been great," Phillips said. "There has been a lot of donations, especially from the faculty and staff. People have already been asking for second [donation] boxes, so we've got to get some more boxes going. But so far, it has been going awesome."
Phillips estimates that five to 10 people per week are using the on-campus food pantry, and if this food drive goes well, they might have enough to expand the pantry to their Highlands campus down on Harrison Avenue.