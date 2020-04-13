BUTTE-In response to the coronavirus outbreak, Montana Tech is moving their Digger Con, a day dedicated to incoming students, completely online.
Whether you are in your living room, dining room or on your front lawn, Montana Tech’s incoming students will get a taste of campus life from the safety of their own home.
Staff at Tech say they’re working hard to deliver a virtual campus experience to students.
Digger Con kicks off on Tuesday and will include comments from Chancellor Les Cook and a panel that will answer all incoming student’s questions about campus life. Students will also receive their schedules for the fall semester.
Leslie Dickerson, executive director of admissions and enrollment management says they’re expecting about 250 students to participate virtually.
She adds, while the campus is closed anyone interested in the school can take a virtual tour on the university’s website.
Dickerson adds they’re excited to get students excited for next year, while keeping students, staff and faculty safe.
“We’re really trying to generate hype for our incoming students who are just graduating from high school who are having to sacrifice a lot of other things in other areas in terms of their graduation we want them to still know we are still here, we are excited,” said Dickerson.
Montana Tech will be hosting a virtual Tech Day next Thursday for students interested in the school, for more information contact Montana Tech or visit their website.