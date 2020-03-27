BUTTE- Each day, more and more positive cases of the coronavirus are being announced in Montana, and with the spike, hospitals are looking to prepare for an influx in patients.
Across the state, hospital supplies are in high demand, and in Butte, Montana Tech is doing its part to make sure St. James Hospital is prepared during the pandemic.
On Friday, workers were busy moving I.V. equipment, blood pressure machines and hospital beds from Montana Tech to St. James. In the past few weeks, Montana Tech has moved completely online and staff in the nursing department thought they might as well put their equipment to good use during the shutdown.
"Most of our students have returned home and we aren't using the labs and the equipment right now, so it's a great way to help out," said Janet Coe, interim department head for Montana Tech Nursing.
Tech and St. James have partnered for over 30 years, and between Highlands College, the nursing department and other departments on campus, the university was able to loan St. James 15 hospital beds, nursing equipment and personal protective equipment.
"It's those front line workers who are taking care of these patients that we need to protect so they're safe and able to care for the patients that come in," said Coe.
The hospital is being proactive by watching what's happening around the world and across the country, in order to be prepared. St. James is also teaming up with other hospitals with their system to utilize resources.
Coe adds Tech has additional supplies on hand and ready to go if a greater need arises.
Coe says St. James is accepting donations of personal protective equipment and to contact them directly for more information.